UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Driver's Name & Condition Released After I-79 Accident

A tractor trailer rolled over on I-79 in Marion County Monday evening.

The rollover occurred at approximately 7 p.m. near mile marker 140 in the southbound lanes, according to Marion County 911 officials.



Both southbound lanes of I-79 were closed to traffic. One lane of I-79 northbound was also closed while crews cleaned up the accident.

The driver, George Gay, 37, of Clarksburg, was entrapped in the vehicle when crews arrived on scene, officials said.

According to West Virginia State Police, Gay was driving southbound, and in order to avoid another vehicle that was stopped in the road, Gay veered into the median. Gay was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department, the Marion County Rescue Squad, and the Pleasant Valley and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.