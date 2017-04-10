Jury Indicts 38 People Including Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Officers

A man accused of trying to stab Grafton police officers has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder.
Kyle Jenkins, 24, of Grafton, was arrested in February after officers said he tried to stab them with a butcher knife. One of the officers ended up shooting Jenkins.
Tyler Wynkoop, 25, was also indicted on one count of escape for escaping the Pruntytown Correctional Center and one count of grand larceny for stealing a vehicle in the process. Authorities are still searching for Wynkoop.
Jenkins and Wynkoop are two of the 38 people indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury for the April 2017 term.
The following people were also indicted:
- Ernest Poling, Jr., of unknown location, on two counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of distribution/display to minor obscene matter, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse
- Kyle Gerkin, 19, of Thornton, on four counts of soliciting a minor via computer
- Gary Marsh, 39, of Grafton, on one count of strangulation and one count of domestic battery
- Tyler Magee, 23, of Knottsville, on one count of strangulation and one count of domestic battery
- Terry Ramsey, 34, of Grafton, on one count of strangulation and one count of domestic battery
- Gary Radabaugh, 40, of Grafton, on one count of wanton endangerment, one count of domestic battery, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Dusty Doman, 29, of Morgantown, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while driving under the influence of alcohol or another controlled substance
- John Moore, 49, of Grafton, on one count of fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while driving under the influence of alcohol or another controlled substance
- Courtney Hendrickson, 21, of Thornton, on four counts of possession of substances to be used as precursor to manufacture methamphetamine or another controlled substance and four counts of manufacturing a controlled substance
- Kaitlin Burton, 19, of Morgantown, on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Rodney Stemple, 45, of the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, on two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of burglary
- James Gray, 50, of Grafton, on one count of nighttime burglary
- Christopher Waybright, 25, of Thornton, on one count of illegal possession of a destructive device and one count of wanton endangerment involving a destructive device
- Priscilla Lewis, 57, of Grafton, on one count of escape
- Ian Trickett, 29, of Clarksburg, on one count of delivery of a controlled substance onto the grounds of a correctional institution
- Juilian Trickett, 31, of the Huttonsville Correctional Center, on one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Angela Braham, 40, of Independence, on one count of transporting a controlled substance onto grounds of a correctional institution and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Jason Braham, 43, of the Huttonsville Correctional Center, on one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Rhonda Robinson, 46, of Beverly, on one count of transportation of a controlled substance onto the grounds of a correctional facility and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- - Randy Harris, 27, of the Huttonsville Correctional Center, on one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Thomas Tomey, 29, of the Mount Olive Correctional Center, on one count of attempted unlawful assault of a correctional officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance
- Toney Jarrell, 37, of the Huttonsville Correctional Center, on one count of possession of a controlled substance
- Bruce Maxwell, 37, of the Salem Correctional Center, on one count of possession of a telecommunication device
- Joseph Lemon, 27, of the Salem Correctional Center, on one count of possession of a telecommunication device
- Casie Owens, 22, of Grafton, on one count of escape from community corrections
- John McMasters, 39, of Grafton, on one count of escape from community corrections
- Terry Eskridge, 36, of Grafton, on one count of obtaining money by false pretenses
- Kenneth Johnson, 29, of Grafton, on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender
- Tiffany Lipscomb, 24, of Grafton, on one count of third-offense shoplifting
- Michael Lee, 56, of Fairmont, on one count of fraudulent schemes
- Ashley Weaver, 30, of Grafton, on one count of fraudulent schemes
- Ryan Ketterman, 25, of Grafton, on two counts of grand larceny
- Christopher Cox, of unknown location, on one count of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Nathan Lough, of unknown location, on one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Brian Mossor, 21, of Salem, on one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony
- Jason Maxson, 20, of Jane Lew, on one count of grand larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony