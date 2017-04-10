Jury Indicts 38 People Including Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Officers

A man accused of trying to stab Grafton police officers has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder.

Kyle Jenkins, 24, of Grafton, was arrested in February after officers said he tried to stab them with a butcher knife. One of the officers ended up shooting Jenkins.

Tyler Wynkoop, 25, was also indicted on one count of escape for escaping the Pruntytown Correctional Center and one count of grand larceny for stealing a vehicle in the process. Authorities are still searching for Wynkoop.

Jenkins and Wynkoop are two of the 38 people indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury for the April 2017 term.

The following people were also indicted: