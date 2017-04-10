Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility Donates to 3 Organizations

The Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility made donations Monday to three groups.

They included baseball players from Robert C. Byrd High School, American Cancer Society, and Little League Challenge League for children with special needs.

Baseball players even took time to meet with residents.

The facility said the interaction with residents helps them in more ways than the players realize.

"The socialization is just awesome. They are confined a little here. We are active. We go out all the time but to see people come in with those baseball uniforms come in, it triggers memories, so its special to them. It just brings back memories, joyful memories," said Linda Curry, activities director.

The sweet treats were followed by a game of bingo.