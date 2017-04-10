3 Women Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision in Monongalia County

A two-vehicle, head-on collision sent three people to the hospital Saturday night in Monongalia County.

Mary Thompson, 48, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Greenbag Road heading east when she struck a Chevrolet Cavalier heading west. Stephanie Brooks, 33, was driving the Cavalier, and Kimberly Williams, 33, was her passenger, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

The accident occurred in front of the Morgantown Utility Board entrance, Wilfong said.

All three women were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

As of Monday afternoon, only one of the three women - Stephanie Brooks - remained in the hospital. Brooks is listed in stable condition, deputies said. The other two women were not listed as patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260.