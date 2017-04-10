St. Mary's Grade School Opens STREAM Classroom

St. Mary's Grade School in Clarksburg put new meaning to 'hands-on learning' when they opened their "STREAM" classroom.

"STREAM" stands for science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and math. The new classroom will be a place where students put their textbook knowledge to use. The room has a working kitchen, a science station with 3-D printer, and an area for the arts.

Teachers said the room changes the way students learn.

"They are learning for the tests but because they don't know how to use what they are learning, like with math, fractions for example, then they forget really quickly. Once we started looking at how they could apply that in real life, it just kind of fell together," said Sherry O'Sullivan, teacher.

Teachers said that the students will be able to do everything from screen printing t-shirts to baking cakes in the new classroom.