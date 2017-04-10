Bridgeport Public Library Celebrates National Library Week

National Library Week is April 9-15.

Bridgeport Public Library is kicking off the week with a big announcement. The library will no longer charge for DVD rentals. Patrons can check out up to ten DVDs a week for free.



If you do not have a library card, all you have to do is bring your photo ID to get started. The librarians said that besides free DVD rentals. They encourage all residents to take advantage of the resources the library has to offer, everything from free internet access to photocopies and of course books.



Sharon Saye, library director, said "There was just an article that around 40 percent of West Virginians do not have access to the internet and yet libraries provide free access to the internet so we are really a vital part of our democracy."



Convenient drop boxes, outside the library, make it easy to return the borrowed items.