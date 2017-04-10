Van Voorhis Kayak Launch Ready for Summer

If you’re ready to get out on the water with this beautiful weather, the Van Voorhis Kayak Launch is now ready for the Summer season.
The Town of Star City, Morgantown Area Paddlers and Mon. River Trails Conservancy installed the launch and ramp on Monday morning.
It allows residents to safely and easily get their kayak into the water to head out for a paddle down the Monongahela River.
