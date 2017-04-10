Morgantown Police Department Opens Drug Collection Unit

The Morgantown Police Department has a new way for residents to dispose of prescription medications.

CVS Health’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program donated a drug collection unit to the department. Unwanted, unused, or expired medication can be dropped off inside the unit any day of the week without question.

Previously, the Morgantown Police Department collected unwanted medications on DEA drug take back days a few times each year. They were getting so many types of medication on those days that officers had to be stationed at several locations.

“We’re getting literally trash bags full or drugs, so obviously there’s a need to remove those drugs from the stream,” said Chief Ed Preston. “People have them and need them to be destroyed, so this is a way we can do this all throughout the year and people don’t have to wait for them.”

The drug collection unit is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7 days a week inside the Public Safety Building at 300 Spruce Street in Morgantown.

The following items are NOT to be placed inside the drug collection unit: needles, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, medication from businesses or clinics, aerosol cans, and ointments, lotions or liquids.

The following items are accepted: prescriptions, prescriptions patches, prescription medications, prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, medications for pets.