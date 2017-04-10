27-Year-Old Man Killed in Lewis County Motorcycle Accident

A 27-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lewis County Sunday night.

John Steven Prince II was driving east on Route 33 near the Upshur/Lewis County line at approximately 10:45 p.m. when an animal may have jumped in front of him, according to Corporal Mike Denison of the West Virginia State Police.

Prince II died due to injuries sustained in the accident, Denison said.

Lewis County EMS, the Weston and Buckhannon Fire Departments, and the Lewis County Sheriff's Department aided State Police on scene.

