Sargasso and Bliss Bliss Bliss Yoga Studio Offer Summer Eating Cleanse

Sargasso Restaurant and Bliss Bliss Bliss Yoga Studio of Morgantown are once again partnering to offer a 10-Day, Mini, Vegan Cleanse.

They are encouraging moving into summer eating mindfully and with healthful ingredients. This cleanse offers ten days of vegan, sugar- and gluten-free meals. The meals are prepared at the restaurant for pick up.

"It has so many positive benefits for people because you know, we live in a culture that we've gotten away from sort of healthy eating. Where a lot of , we eat out of convenience, when we have time. So, People have had a really, really wonderful experiences with it. Changes in their body, but also just changes in how they feel."

The cleanse starts Sunday, May 28 and goes through Wednesday, June 7. For more information on signing up, click here.