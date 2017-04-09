Centerbranch Assembly of God Host Easter Egg Extravaganza

Centerbranch Assembly of God hosted its annual Easter Egg extravaganza Sunday at its church.

There were plenty of games for the kids to partake in, with some awesome prizes such as flat-screen televisions, bicycles, and gift cards. Kids swarmed the fields in search of eggs to load into their Easter buckets. The pastor and members opened the doors of giving to the community through praise and worship, as well as family fun for all ages.

“These kids are so excited when they run out in the field to grab up these eggs. Like I said, we have 12,000 eggs, so we have plenty of eggs for the kids and they just have a great time,” said Stacey Arnold, Children’s Ministry Director.

More than 150 people attended the event.