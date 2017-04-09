Bridgeport Prepares for Summer Farmers Market

On Sunday, the last winter Bridgeport Farmers Market was held at Charles Pointe.

Starting next month, the summer farmers markets will begin, organizers said they plan to host special family friendly events at each one.

Bridgeport Farmers Market Board of Directors President Kent Spellman said the farmers market promotes good healthy choices and social activity.

"And to help people understand the importance of eating well and learning to cook healthy locally grown food brings real value in terms of improving the health of our community," Spellman said. "Another reason is the farmers market is a tremendous fabric builder in our community."

The next Bridgeport Farmers Market will take place May 21st.