Marion Co. Empty Bowls Garners Great Support

Art can serve many purposes. On Sunday, local artists helped fight hunger at the 4th Annual Marion County Empty Bowls Luncheon.

The event raised money for a variety of local organizations.

Participants filled their handmade bowls with homemade soups.

Nicky Osbourne, who is the executive director of Marion County United Way, said the event proceeds are much needed.

"The need for food in Marion County is extraordinary I don't think people really can fathom what the need is," said Osbourne.

Osbourne went on to say the luncheon's large turnout will make a powerful impact.