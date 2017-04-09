WVU Professor Weighs in On Syria Conflict

On Tuesday, a chemical attack killed dozens of Syrian men, women and young children. In response, the Trump administration launched a missile attack against Syria on Friday. Now, many are left with questions.

Scott Crichlow, WVU Political Science Department Chair, said the actions are especially confusing because the Trump campaign made multiple claims opposing US involvement in foreign conflicts.

"This clearly is not what he campaigned on but this is a situation that's not going away anytime soon, the war's been going on for years and so it's possible that this is a pivot to a much more aggressive policy in the region," he said. "But it's also not because it's even hard to sort out what the administration is saying day-to-day ever since this occurred, in terms of what the larger goal is."

The U.S. attack has been met with both support and opposition from both sides of the aisle.