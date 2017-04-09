Morgantown Library Holds Annual Indoor Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday afternoon was Morgantown Public Library's annual indoor Easter egg hunt.

The event included three age-appropriate egg hunts and several activity stations for adults and children to enjoy.

The younger children searched through an Easter Egg nest for their prizes, while older children went on their hunt in the upstairs.

A live Bunny was even available for children to pet.

"This is just a great place to come, we love to get people into the library, and letting them know that the library is more than books, you can come and have fun," said Cathy McMasters, programming coordinator at the Morgantown Library.

Every child at the hunt was able to take home a free Easter themed book of their choice.