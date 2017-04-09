'Claws and Whiskers' Benefit Bingo Held in Buckhannon

The third annual Claws and Whiskers Benefit bingo was held Sunday afternoon at the Buckhannon Moose Lodge.

All proceeds will go towards spay and neuter assistance, medical care, and placement of rescued animals from the local pound, Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility. Prizes for the game included several different designer purses.

A chinese auction and a 50/50 Raffle was held, along with consolation prizes.

"It's been overwhelming. This is our third year doing it, and the support from the community, it grows and grows, every year. This is the first year that we have actually pretty much sold out of our bingo gameboards. We always prep and think we have enough, but we're scraping the bottom of the barrel to get everybody in and get them seated," said Christy Riffle, Claws and Whiskers Rescue Foundation.

Participants were able to bring any pet item to be entered in a special drawing.