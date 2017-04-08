Warrior Rock Raises Money for Operation Welcome Home with Concert

Warriors Rock kicked off Saturday at the Metropolitan Theatre with performances from Gary Racan and the Studio-E Band with special performances by American County Music Artist Darryl Worley. WBOY Reporter Paige Hopkins was emcee of Saturday night’s event. All money raised goes to benefit Operation Welcome Home.

“Operation Welcome Home has grown tremendously over the past five years. Last year putting 39 veterans back to full time jobs in North Central West Virginia. Events like this help keep the doors open and help us continue to promote and support our veterans in a big way that are coming back home,” said Jamie Summerlin, CEO of Operation Welcome Home.

Events like Warrior Rock help raise awareness and give thanks back to veterans. Operation Welcome home offers many resources to veterans like resume writing and mock interviews.

“We’ve had four of the top five employers in the state of West Virginian at our facility doing open interviews for veterans and their family members to help put them back to work in the area,” said Summerlin.

Summerlin said the Warriors Rock gave a great opportunity to honor veterans in attendance show support to the service that they provided to their country.