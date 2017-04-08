Harrison Rail Trails Celebrate Walking Trails Opening for the Season

Across the country, walking trails are opening for the season. The Harrison County Rail Trails are celebrating the occasion.

"Bringing the community out in the spirit of the rail trails and the spirit of community," said Diana Druga, President of Harrison Rail Trails.

Harrison Rail Trails, in partnership with North Bend Rails-to-Trails Foundation & the City of Salem hosted their 2nd Annual Opening Day for Trails Event at the Salem Depot Park.

"I've had two bicycle rides, one that just came back after a 15 mile ride out to the Brandy Gap Tunnel, which is also the flunderation tunnel, Beautiful day for a ride, we have a family ride happening this afternoon," said Diana Druga.



An array of different organizations were represented at the event, including the North Bend Rails to Trails Foundation. They are partnering with the Salem Chamber of Commerce to restore the Salem Depot.

"Several years ago it burned, and it nearly burned down, so maybe if you take a look at it, you will see a new roof has been put on it and that is phase one of the project. We're hoping to raise enough money that we can completely restore the Salem Depot," said Mark Abbott of the North Bend Rails to Trails Foundation.

Hosts of the Great Durbin Train Robbery promoted their showings that take place aboard the Historic Durbin Rocket. They reenact an 1885 train robbery.

"We work real hard for the authenticity level as far as clothing, equipment, and that type of thing. The cowboys are dressed appropriately for that period of time and we are Wells Fargo guards," said Bill Reid, actor with the Great Durbin Train Robbery.

Birds of Prey from the West Virginia Raptor Rehab presented live birds.

"We're just so excited to have the community here today, it's just been a beautiful day and it just warms my heart," said Diana Druga.