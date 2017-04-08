WVU Medicine Provides Free Oral Cancer Screenings at Nutterfort Elementary

WVU Medicine ENT specialists provided free oral cancer screenings today at Nutterfort Elementary.

Participants were asked to complete a questionnaire about their risk factors

The screening itself is a simple exam in which a physician will feel and visually inspect the neck, mouth, and throat. Participants also learned how to perform self-examinations at home.

Causes of oral cancer are generally tobacco use, and alcohol, as well as HPV.

"It's more just, if you notice something new, something suspicious, don't wait a year or two till it gets huge. Just go see somebody, have it examined. Either by your local dentist or your local ear, nose, and throat doctor so you can make sure it's nothing bad, make sure it's nothing that needs a biopsy," said Tanya Fancy, Assistant Professor at WVU.

This event was held in recognition of Oral, Head, and Neck Cancer Awareness month.