Marion County to Host Empty Bowls Luncheon

Soup kitchens often donate meals to those in need, but Sunday Marion County Empty Bowls will give community members the chance to eat soup while giving back.

The luncheon will take place Sunday afternoon at the Knights of Columbus in Fairmont.

Participants will purchase handmade bowls and partake in multiple types of delicious soups.

Shelia Tennant, Director of the Soup Opera, said the fundraiser helps fill a need in the community.

"So it's a vital need in Fairmont, it's a vital fundraiser for us because it helps so many people in the community it's not just reaching out to one organization it's reaching out to several and it's reaching out to many many people that are in need," Tennant said.

The luncheon will go from 11-3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.