Robotics Day In Morgantown

Technology, and the ability to use it, has become increasingly important.

Saturday afternoon Spark Imagination and Science Center hosted Robotics Day.

MARS, Mountaineer Area Robotics Team, joined in to teach young children how to work with robots.

The team, comprised of local high school students, put together a variety of stations.

Julie Bryan, executive director, said she wants kids to enjoy themselves and spark an interest in technology.

"The idea is just to come, have fun, learn about robots and hopefully kids will want to learn about technology and robots and maybe even think about a future career in robotics," Bryan said.

Participants that brought in canned goods got free admission to the event.