Local Police Go Bowling

Local police work to protect our communities everyday, but Saturday they also helped kids have fun.

Suburban Lanes in Morgantown hosted 'Bowl With a Cop.'

Granville and Starr City Police came together to bowl with elementary school students.

Craig Corkrean, Granville Police Chief, said he wants kids to understand police are working to keep them safe.

"Well I think now is a great time for the police to let kids know that we're here to help, we're nothing to be scared of. So it's important that kids interact with police in a non law enforcement manner," Corkrean said.

Throughout the year the police force also host 'Shop With a Cop' and 'Movies With Cops.'