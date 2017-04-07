Fire Breaks Out at Coopers Rock Superintendent House

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at the Coopers Rock superintendent house on Friday evening.
According to 911 dispatchers, the call came in at 6:54 p.m.
There's no word on how the fire started or how much damage the building sustained, but there were no injuries.
Several fire departments responded to the scene including Cheat Lake, Brookhaven, Clinton District, Granville, Cool Springs and Star City.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.