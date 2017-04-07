UPDATE: 1 Man Arrested After Robbery in Monongalia County

UPDATE (4/10/17 at 4:30 p.m.):

Solomon Hunt, 26, was arrested for a robbery that occurred in a vehicle at the Campus Evolution Villages apartment complex Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies said. Two women reported that two black men demanded money from them at gunpoint and then fled in a vehicle toward Pineview Drive.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in the area of Mon General Hospital and arrested Hunt. Another man had already exited the vehicle before deputies were able to apprehend him. His identity is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, please contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260 and ask for Deputy Sheriff B. Broker.

ORIGINAL:

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a reported armed robbery on Friday evening.

According to MECCA 911 dispatchers, the reported armed robbery occurred at a vehicle on District Drive in Morgantown.

West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County Sheriff's Department and the Morgantown Police all responded to the scene.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department will be handling the investigation.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.