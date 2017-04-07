Marion County Family Resource Network Honors Community Heroes

The second annual Marion County 2017 Heroes Award Dinner and Ceremony kicked off Friday night to raise funds for the Family Resource Network. About 150 people attended the celebration that recognized heroes of all ages in Marion County.

The FRN said the people who work at the nonprofit agencies are the nuts and bolts of the community and deserve recognition for their work.

“The FRN network is so important because it helps those who maybe can’t help themselves right now, but gets folks on the right track and gives a little extra support,” said Natalie Tennant, Award Honoree.

“We keep children safe and families healthy and we do that a couple of ways. We work with other nonprofits, we right grants for them,” said Frank Jarman, Director of Marion County FRN.

The FRN offers families many resources and different events throughout the year and also leads the fight against substance abuse in the community.