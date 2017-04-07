Attempted Armed Robbery at Hot Spot in Westover

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Hot Spot Friday afternoon in Westover.

A young, while man, possibly in his late 20's, attempted to gain access to the Hot Spot at 124 Holland Avenue, according to Westover Police.

Police said the person working at the Hot Spot called police after seeing the man holding a black handgun. When police arrived, the man ran behind the building.

The man is described as roughly 5'8" or 5'9" tall, police said. The man has facial hair, and he was wearing a two-toned WVU hoodie and a white hat.

If anyone has information on the man's whereabouts, please call 911.