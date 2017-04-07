Harrison County Prevention Partnership Gathers at Dismas Charities

The Harrison County Prevention Partnership gathered at the Dismas Charities of Clarksburg Friday afternoon.

Members of the group were able to take a tour of the facilities which function as a halfway house.

A presentation was given by the Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss the Heroin and Opiod problem in the state.

This brought together individuals from all walks of life to combat the epidemic.

"You've got law enforcement, you've got community, you've got educators, and prevention folks. It's a big issue. You're not just going to tackle it from a law enforcement side. You need to get everybody involved, everybody at the table, discussing it together," said Daniel Mavromatis, Group Supervisor at the DEA of Clarksburg.

They highlighted the DEA 360 Program that is also being done in Huntington and Charleston. This program focuses on heroin, prescription drugs, and violence within the community. Law enforcement believe that moving forward with community owned solutions is the key to making a lasting impact.