Forensic Interviewing First Response for Children

The Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center works every day to bring justice, hope, and healing to children who are victims of abuse.
Elizabeth King is a certified forensic interviewer who helps coordinate a first response atmosphere to help children and families move forward.
“I see a forensic interview as a first step for a child towards healing. So, it can be really painful as an interviewer to sit in that room with a kiddo and be asking them to talk about some stuff that’s really difficult for them,” said King.
“They come out of the interview room knowing that there’s like a whole team of people there ready to help them and their family.”
The Advocacy Center focuses on creating a comfortable atmosphere and harmonized response that is compassionate and puts the needs of the child first.
In the aftermath of an allegation of abuse or a violent crime, families and children find the path to healing with the center and their coordinated efforts.
