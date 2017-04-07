Forensic Interviewing First Response for Children - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Forensic Interviewing First Response for Children

By Leah Knicely, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour Reporter
The Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center works every day to bring justice, hope, and healing to children who are victims of abuse. 

Elizabeth King is a certified forensic interviewer who helps coordinate a first response atmosphere to help children and families move forward.

“I see a forensic interview as a first step for a child towards healing.  So, it can be really painful as an interviewer to sit in that room with a kiddo and be asking them to talk about some stuff that’s really difficult for them,” said King. 

“They come out of the interview room knowing that there’s like a whole team of people there ready to help them and their family.”

The Advocacy Center focuses on creating a comfortable atmosphere and harmonized response that is compassionate and puts the needs of the child first.

In the aftermath of an allegation of abuse or a violent crime, families and children find the path to healing with the center and their coordinated efforts.

