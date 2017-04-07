Sexual Abuse Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month

Mayor Van Broughton of Elkins and the Elkins community gathered together to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Awareness is the first step in preventing abuse of any kind.

Margot Kubichek, executive director of Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center, attended the event and thanked the community for being so involved.

“Our community we need to be aware,” said Kubichek. “Raising awareness helps incredibly.”

Several community members and organization attended the proclamation.

Congratulations went out to the Child Advocacy Center, Women’s Aid in Crisis, Family Resource Network, and Youth Health, who were in attendance, for their tireless efforts in aiding child and sexual abuse victims.