Tucker County Boulder Park Broke Ground

The Tucker County Community Foundation in partnership with the Town of Davis, Western Pocahontas Properties, and the Dominion Foundation has worked tirelessly and broke ground Friday on the Tucker County Boulder Park. The park will provide a great space for outdoor recreation and create a trail connector with the Allegheny Highlands Trail.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and the community would like to see climbers on the boulders by the end of the year. Two boulders are on order and the community is working to donate funds for the final boulder.

Diane Hinkle wrote a poem about the park and read the poem at the ground breaking ceremony.

“Once upon a time in the county of Tucker, there was talk of a BIG ROAD. The villagers spoke of it for many years, some with great anticipation, and many with cautious trepidation. But all were in awe of the rocks that turned UP when the big machines dug DOWN.



A council of villagers turned out to speak.

And word of a BIG PARK started to leak.



Rocks were the focus, and all would agree.

A boulder park in Davis was so meant to be. The Mayor and council did confer and converse.

The park would include a trail to traverse. Three boulders to climb for ALL to enjoy,

The able, the challenged, the plan would deploy… Features for safety, and a design that would say

Welcome to Tucker and take time to PLAY! Partners joined forces with folks near and far

To build big—and build bold to be a ROCK STAR The project is huge and the price tag a scare

Requiring funds from a grant and donors who care. The park will stand tall WELCOME TO TUCKER it will shout

And that’s what this project, is REALLY about. Today is a start, but our work is not done

Two boulders on order and one more to come. Please do us a favor and let others know.

We still need more money to make this a go. Boulder #3 will make this complete

And then we can celebrate our incredible feat."

For more information on the boulder park and how to donate, please visit the Tucker Community Foundation’s website and help out.