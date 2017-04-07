Optimistic Pirates Win Home Opener vs. Braves

Behind a 3-for-4 performance from Andrew McCutchen and back-to-back homers in the 5th innings, the Pirates picked up their first win of the season, 5-4 over the Braves.

McCutchen was hot on a cold April day that featured snow flurries and temperatures in the 30s. After going without a hit in two games in Boston, manager Clint Hurdle said the veteran outfielder found found his rhythm during the home opener.

"Andrew's a good hitter," said Hurdle. "Andrew was ready to hit in the box. He got some balls he felt he could barrel. He swung, I thought, very aggressively."

David Freese and Francisco Cervelli also notched crucial, consecutive homeruns in the bottom of the 5th.

Before the game began, several players spoke optimistically about the season ahead.

“I feel like we have a really good team this year, a lot of young players and a lot of vets we can look up to," said Josh Bell, who played in his first home opener as a Pirate. "If we start out this month right and can continue throughout the course of the year, we should be in a good spot come September.”

Added shortstop Jordy Mercer: “We’ve had a good camp. We had a really good camp. We’re excited about the fight that we have, we’re excited about the team that we collectively have here together here, and like I said, the camp that we put together, it’s pretty exciting.”

After three-straight years in the postseason, the Pirates finished below .500 a year ago. Team broadcaster Greg Brown said returning experience will be a key for the Pirates this season.

“You look at the fact that just two years ago, this team won 98 games; we can’t forget about that, and most of those guys are still here," Brown said.

For new faces in the clubhouse the home opener is a thrill they’ve never experienced, but even for veterans and managers, the excitement never goes away.

“It’s just really cool, and something really special to be a part of, and a lot different than the minor leagues," said pitcher Chad Kuhl.

Added Hurdle: “It’s a special day of the year. It should be marked on the calendar. I enjoy it. I enjoy all of it.”

The Pirates continue their series with the Braves throughout the weekend.