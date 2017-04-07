Highland Clarksburg Hospital Holds 4th Annual Child Abuse Prevention-Awareness Flag Raising Event

Staff and local community gathered Friday morning at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital for the 4th Annual Child Abuse Prevention-Awareness Flag Raising Event.

This is a time to bring awareness and light to those who have been lost to child abuse, and those who have been able to help.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Staff work with compassionate hearts bringing comfort and hope to many children and youth who are victims of abuse

This event was part of the Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

"So not only are we bringing awareness today about child abuse, we also care for a lot of children and youth who have been abused and neglected as well," said Shannon Putnam, Director of Marketing at Highland-Clarksburg Hospital.

Blue Pinwheels were planted along the walkways of the hospital to show support for this cause.