WVU Child Development Plants Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

If you saw many people wearing blue on Friday, it’s because April 7 is the recognition day for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Awareness activities took place statewide, and in Morgantown it was the planting of pinwheels.

“Nationwide about every 10 seconds there’s a case called in,” said Brittany Lucci, Director of the WVU Medicine Child Development Center.

And on average four to seven children lose their lives each day in the United States due to child abuse and neglect. Those children are not forgotten during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“About 3.6 million cases are reported every year, effecting about 6.6 million of children,” Lucci continued. “That’s because when one referral is made there could be multiple children within the family that are affected.”

Throughout April, organizations across West Virginia will be raising awareness with activities, like the planting of pinwheels at the WVU Medicine Child Development Center.

“It’s happening,” said Lucci. “It’s not discriminatory on age or race or color or how much you make. Anybody could fall into a case of child abuse.”

The pinwheel has become the symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month because when it spins and the sunlight hits it, it represents a bright future for all children.

“We want every child to grow up knowing that they are an important individual and that they are important to our entire county,” Lucci said. “Everybody wants a good childhood, so in order to help maintain that and have children have great childhoods we should definitely be aware that there are instances where that’s not the case and we need to be a voice for those children.”

If you see or feel a child is being abused, call Child Protective Services right away.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties as well as preventchildabusewv.org have more resources and information on how to help children who have been through child abuse and neglect.