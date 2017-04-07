WV Attorney General Holding Mobile Office Hours

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is holding mobile office hours across North Central West Virginia this month.

They began at WVU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute inside at the Mountaineer Mall on Friday.

Consumer representatives will be on hand for residents to discuss issues and concerns in the area and report fraud and scams. Representatives will also be sharing the latest consumer protection efforts by the Attorney General and offering tips so residents can protect themselves from scams.

The dates and times scheduled for April are as follows: