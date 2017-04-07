WV Attorney General Holding Mobile Office Hours - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WV Attorney General Holding Mobile Office Hours

Posted: Updated:
By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is holding mobile office hours across North Central West Virginia this month.

They began at WVU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute inside at the Mountaineer Mall on Friday.

Consumer representatives will be on hand for residents to discuss issues and concerns in the area and report fraud and scams. Representatives will also be sharing the latest consumer protection efforts by the Attorney General and offering tips so residents can protect themselves from scams.

The dates and times scheduled for April are as follows:

  • April 10th:  10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Parson Senior Center - 206 3rd Street, Parsons
  • April 12th: 10-11 a.m. at the Preston County Commission Annex - 106 W. Main Street, Kingwood
  • April 13th: 11 a.m.-Noon at the Harrison County Senior Center - 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg
  • April 17th: 11 a.m.-Noon at the Marion County Senior Center - 105 Maple Drive, Fairmont
  • April 19th: 10-11 a.m. at the Lewis County Senior Center - 171 W. 2nd Street, Weston
  • April 28th: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Randolph County Senior Center - 5th & Railroad Avenue, Elkins
Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.