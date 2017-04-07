MEC College Spotlight: WVWC Head Mens' Basketball Coach Jack Meriwether

Coach Jack Meriwether arrived on the West Virginia Wesleyan's campus in the summer of 2015 and served as an assistant coach for 1 1/2 seasons. Unexpectedly, during the midst of the 2016-2017 Basketball season, Coach Meriwether served as the interim head coach for two months, where he led the Bobcats to an 8-7 record. Coach Meriwether always tells his team, "Stay ready, so you never have to get ready," well, that became a reality for him as he was named the head coach not much later. Coach Meriwether says that the hardest thing about taking over a program is having that foundation, but credits the mature and strong group of veterans that will be returning back to the Wesleyan hardwood.