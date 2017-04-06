Body Found in Wetzel County Identified as Missing Gilmer County Woman

UPDATE (4/7/17 11:47 a.m.):

Sgt. Shriver of the West Virginia State Police said the body has been identified as Melinda Sue Rice who went missing on March 20.

Mendy's family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, please click here.

ORIGINAL

Police are investigating after a body is found in Wetzel County.

According to West Virginia State Police, a call came in to Wetzel County 911 at 12:30 Thursday afternoon. A survey crew in the Wileyville area told dispatchers they found a woman's body.

State police responded along with a forensics unit to recover the body.

Officials said they aren't prepared to make a positive identification at this time.

The body is being sent to Charleston for autopsy.