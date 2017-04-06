Clarksburg Moves Forward With Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Funding

Clarksburg City Council approved a consideration Thursday night to authorize the city manager to utilize stabilization funds for transaction costs for the new market tax credits and historic tax credits.

The city authorized City Manager, Martin Howe, to spend $75,000 towards an investment deposit for the new market tax credits as well as the historical tax credits. This will move forward the agreement with the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Funding.

Contractors are continuing the work on the center.

“We’re 85% completed on the interior of the demolition. So they’ve been making great strides in a timely manner, and beginning next week they’ll begin position and putting together the ksons which will be placed on the East and West side of the building for the additional new structures being built,” said Howe.

Council is still reviewing the resumes for an executive director position for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.