WVU Professors Study Impacts of Dialect on Classroom Learning

Whether you say "yinz", "y’all", or "you guys," the words we use change how we are perceived.

“How do you choose which one to follow, what to pick up?” asked West Virginia University linguistics professor Kirk Hazen.

That choice is what Hazen and English education professor Audra Slocum are studying as part of their long term research of English in Appalachia.

“We know that kids who use dialect features that are stigmatized negatively can feel like an outsider in school,” Slocum explained. “We wanted to look more closely and empirically at what language features they’re using and how they might perceive that positioning them in schools or how their peers or their teachers might view them as learners.”

The research is done in eight grade classrooms across the state, observing student interaction and conducting interviews, which are analyzed to determine speech patterns and why students make certain language choices.

“They kind of choose to align to sound more like their grandparents or their parents in the community because they feel an allegiance to that,” said Slocum. “Are they choosing different features in different places?”

This is the third phase of Hazen and Slocum’s research, funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

“Many of the traditional stereotypical features of Appalachia have dropped of greatly,” Hazen said of the research findings. “They might still be around. They might be used by some people, but overall the rate the frequency of usage has dropped a lot.”

Hazen and Slocum hope to create educational materials for teachers so they can help students eliminate language stigma that aren’t true.

“Having the teachers be aware of how language works in their communities. Having the students be aware of their own language variation,” said Hazen. “Education to a great extent is about students being aware of who they are and what community they’re in. The more they’re aware, the better they’re gonna be able to take advantage of educational opportunities.”