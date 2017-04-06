IMPACT Adult Learning Center Hosted Ribbon Cutting

IMPACT, formerly known as the LC Adult Learning Center, held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate its move to a new location.

Garton Plaza in Weston provides more space for the learning center which will allow for additional services.

“IMPACT is a West Virginia adult education program, and our goal is to help adults make a successful transition into job training, higher education, and eventually the work force,” said Liz Johnson, IMPACT instructor. “We are able to accommodate more students and offer some additional services.”

The learning center is able to help more students with a classroom size of 15. The center has added a clothing closet for business appropriate attire and hopes to add a cooperative daycare facility.