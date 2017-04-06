WVU School of Theatre and Dance Presents 'Pirates of Penzance'

"It is a big musical adventure, and it's fun!," said Director of Pirates of Penzance Lee Blair.

The School of Music and School of Theatre & Dance are telling a tale of reluctant pirates, fair maidens, and questionable naval intelligence in the operetta, Pirates of Penzance.

"It is a light opera. It is a little silly, it is very melodramatic. It's damsels in distress, and pirates, and there's even some kind of keystone like cops in Pirates of Penzance and it is a big musical adventure," said Blair.

Gilbert and Sullivan's tale brings together many departments in WVU's College of Creative Arts under the direction of Lee Blair, associate professor in the School of Theatre and Dance.

"It makes it exciting, it's new people, it's old faces, and we're all working toward one goal, and that's to tell this story which is very funny, very sweet, and a classic if you will," said Blair.

Blair says this production is the convergence of work from several faculty members and students.

"Whether it's musical direction, choreography, or the acting aspect of a show, whether it's the design elements, with scenery and costumes, and lights, and props and sound, etc. All of those areas, all of those students, all of those faculty coming together to produce a story for audiences to see," said Blair.

This preparation has provided cross-training opportunities for the student actors, challenging them to bring music, acting and dance into one cohesive production.

"Hopefully people will enjoy the music, enjoy the voices, maybe sing something on their way out if they remember it. And just laugh and have a good time."

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. April 6-8 and at 2 p.m. April 9 in the Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre at the Creative Arts Center. Tickets are available through the WVU Box Office at 304-293-SHOW or by visiting Ticketmaster.