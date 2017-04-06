Monongalia Child Advocacy Center Hosting Girls Night Out

The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center is dressing up in denim and diamonds for its 11th annual Girls Night Out fundraiser on Friday, April 7.

It’s open to the community to enjoy a night of food, dancing, shopping and pampering from Tuscan Sun Spa, Willow Med Spa, Spa Roma and Apiori Beauty.

There will also be raffle prizes that include tickets to the sold-out Lady GaGa concert in Pittsburgh, Disney park hopper passes, a round of golf for four at Pikewood National and a weekend at Canaan Valley.

Proceeds help the Child Advocacy Center continue to provide free services and a safe environment for abused or neglected children to come with their families.

“Often what’s happened to them is the most traumatic thing that they’ve been through in their life,” said Development Coordinator Kayla Taylor-Benson. “Coming here gives them an opportunity to talk about what’s happened to them and really get the help that they need so they can move on and have wonderful lives.”

The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center has been serving the area since 2005. Last year alone they provided free services to 809 individuals.

Denim and Diamonds begins at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront Place Hotel and tickets can be purchased at the door.