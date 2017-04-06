Once Upon a Child Opens in Morgantown

A new store opened its doors in Morgantown on Thursday that’s just for kids.

Once Upon a Child buys and sells new and gently used children’s clothing from newborn to youth size 20, shoes, books, strollers and other equipment, furniture and more.

They’ll give you cash on the spot for any items brought in to sell.

Owners David and Teresa Douglas opened the store with their daughter-in-law Jessica because they know how costly children’s items can be, and how quickly they grow out of clothing.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for a place for people to buy gently used clothing,” Jessica Douglas said. “In the family we also went from one grandchild to a sixth one on the way in two years, so it also gives us a chance to buy and sell our clothes for our children.”

The store opened earlier than expected because the community helped meet inventory goals quickly.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from the community,” Jessica Douglas said. “The community has been awesome, very patient with us because we’ve had so many orders.

Once Upon a Child is located at 7100 Willie G. Avenue in The Gateway near Triple S Harley Davidson and The Greene Turtle, just off of I-79 exit 155.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.