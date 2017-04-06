All Aboard Grafton Discusses Small Business Strategies

A group in Taylor County is learning from other communities on how to bring in business.



'All Aboard Grafton' meets every Thursday. It recently started watching the series 'Main Street Revolution'. It features small business owners and how they overcome obstacles by creating stronger websites, having strong marketing and reaching out to potential customers.

AAG member and small business owner David Cantu wanted to share strategies with the group.

"They can learn the things that small business owners go through on a daily basis, how much we struggle, and we're all in the same boat, all over the country actually," Cantu said.



Group members discussed places in Grafton where they could promote business and tourism.