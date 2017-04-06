Morgantown Flour and Feed Opens In Wharf District

A new restaurant is open in Morgantown along the waterfront in the Wharf District.



Morgantown Flour and Feed specializes in made-from-scratch food, including favorites like pierogies, steaks and various sandwiches. It is located in an old flour and feed building and features historic elements in architecture throughout.



The owner's husband said they want guests to come in and stay awhile.

"if you're in a hurry to get in and get out, we might not be the best place for you. but if you want to come and enjoy some company with your significant other and have some great food and a great atmosphere and be able to forget about life for a little bit we're your ticket."



Morgantown Flour and Feed is open Tuesday from 5-11 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from noon-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., featuring Sunday brunch.

