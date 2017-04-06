UPDATE: Third Person Arrested in Relation to Death of Keyairy Wilson

A third person was arrested in relation to the death of Keyairy Wilson, according to Clarksburg Police.

Warren Kip Hall, 49, of Clarksburg, was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with murder and conspiracy.

Wilson was last seen in the North View neighborhood on March 20. Her body was discovered in Barbour County on April 1.

Elizabeth Jenkins and Daniel Amsler were charged April 2 with murder and conspiracy in relation to Wilson's death. Jenkins appeared in court on Wednesday. Amsler is scheduled to appear in court on April 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Robbie Hilliard.