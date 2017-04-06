1 Person Killed in Gilmer County ATV Accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Person Killed in Gilmer County ATV Accident

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
One person was killed in an ATV accident in Gilmer County Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Lower Big Run Road in the Coxs Mills Area, according to West Virginia State Police. 

Troopers said Jeffrey Greenleaf, 53, hit an embankment and was thrown from the ATV, suffering severe head injuries. 

Greenleaf was flown to United Hospital Center and later died from his injuries.

West Virginia State Police will handle the investigation.

