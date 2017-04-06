Police Search For Barbour County Missing Teenager - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Police Search For Barbour County Missing Teenager

Posted: Updated:
PHILIPPI -

Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Noah Gearheart was last seen Monday, April 3 on Meridian Avenue in Philippi, said deputies.   

Gearheart is described as 5’11 and approximately 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Barbour County Sheriff's Department at (304) 457-2352.  

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.