Police Search For Barbour County Missing Teenager

Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Noah Gearheart was last seen Monday, April 3 on Meridian Avenue in Philippi, said deputies.
Gearheart is described as 5’11 and approximately 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information, please call the Barbour County Sheriff's Department at (304) 457-2352.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.