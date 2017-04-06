UPDATE: Silver Alert Issued in Randolph County Found Safe - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: Silver Alert Issued in Randolph County Found Safe

UPDATE (4/6/17): 

Roger Joya has been found and is safe, according to Randolph County 911.  

Randolph County Officials have released a Silver Alert for 71 year-old Roger Joya.

According to officials, Joya was last seen on the Beverly Five Lane between K&K Customs and Elkins Regional Center. Officials say Joya was walking north. 

Joya is described as standing 5 foot 5 inches and weighing about 150 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, with a T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans, light blue pajamas and hiking boots.

If anyone has any information, please call the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at 304- 636-2000.

