UPDATE: Silver Alert Issued in Randolph County Found Safe

UPDATE (4/6/17):
Roger Joya has been found and is safe, according to Randolph County 911.
Randolph County Officials have released a Silver Alert for 71 year-old Roger Joya.
According to officials, Joya was last seen on the Beverly Five Lane between K&K Customs and Elkins Regional Center. Officials say Joya was walking north.
Joya is described as standing 5 foot 5 inches and weighing about 150 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, with a T-shirt underneath, light blue jeans, light blue pajamas and hiking boots.
If anyone has any information, please call the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at 304- 636-2000.
