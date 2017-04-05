Local Volunteer Fundraising to Build Homes and Provide Medical Care in Honduras

Chestnut Ridge Church is located in Morgantown, WV, but its sister church, Iglesia Gran Comision, is in Honduras.

This summer, Aaron Wargo along with other members, will travel to Honduras to visit the church, build homes and more.

"We're so sheltered here in the United States that we don't really get to see and feel what goes on anywhere else in the world," he said. "I'm not discounting that we don't have our own problems here but we live a pretty good, easy life."

Wargo said last year's mission trip made a big impact on his life.

"I didn't realize it until after I came back from the trip last year, but I thought it was for the people there and to help people. But really after you kind of search your soul after you get back you realize it's for you," Wargo said.

And he encourages others to participate in mission trips.

"Get involved, I was always making excuses to not go to something and last year I finally made it a priority to go. If you're ever teetering on that cusp of whether you're going to go or not just take that plunge and go," said Wargo.

Wargo is raising money for the trip online, but is still in need of donations. If you would like more information about the trip or would like to donate to the cause, you can visit his go fund me page here.

To learn more about Chestnut Ridge or their missions trips, visit their website here.