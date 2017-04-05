Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport's Gordon Swiger

Bridgeport senior Gordon Swiger came up short of his goal of winning a state football championship, but now he's focused on a new goal. He wants to help Bridgeport win a fourth-straight baseball title.

"I am very proud of him," said Bridgeport baseball coach Robert Shields. "He is a hard worker, he dedicates himself to both baseball and football. I mean, he plays throughout the summer he dedicates himself to throwing and hitting to make himself better."

"It's humbling," Swiger says. "There are a lot of athletes who are caught up in themselves, but you don't have much opportunity for that here. Its a humbling experience to be a part of that and the history."

Swiger and the 2017 Indians baseball team have and are continuing to carve out history as they hope to capture the one goal in mind. The coach, the athlete and the team as a whole must be able to visualize it. playing for tradition and carrying on the success is what Swiger plans to do.

"Winning that championship, I can almost picture it," said Swiger. "Being in Charleston and playing my last pitch and going out on top, so that's basically the goal in mind every single day."